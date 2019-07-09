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EMF Protection with Orgone Pendants and Bracelet Sets
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316 views • July 09, 2019
Orgone can be used for many things, including EMF protection, 5G protection, clearing up chemtrails, preserving your food, structuring your water and helping you to sleep better.
Pendants special offer http://bit.ly/orgonepend
Pendants special offer http://bit.ly/orgonepend
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