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CENSUS: Will It Be The Race Card, Or The Trump Card?
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63 views • July 09, 2019
Trump haters are going to have to make a hard and possibly hypocritical choice in the matter of the citizenship census question.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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