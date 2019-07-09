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Hogan Gidley: Americans have a right to know who is in their country
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3 views • July 09, 2019
The Justice Department is seeking a new legal team in its efforts to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme Court temporarily blocked its inclusion.
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