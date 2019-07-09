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ICE is ready to deport 1M illegals says top immigration official
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5 views • July 09, 2019
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on the mounting debate over immigration reform and efforts to deport illegal immigrants.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationicefox businessfox business networkborder crisisborder securityice raidsillegal immigrationus southern borderborder wallcavutocavuto coast to coastimmigration crisisborder patrolimmigration and customs enforcementimmigration reformken cuccinelliice deportationstrump orders ice raids
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