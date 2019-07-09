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Kellyanne Conway speaks out on census showdown, border crisis
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8 views • July 09, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway questions why Democrats are 'afraid' to put citizenship question on US census. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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