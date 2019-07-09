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Trump sees highest approval rating yet as US economy booms
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214 views • July 09, 2019
According to a new poll, President Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time high of 44 percent. Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer gives his take on the new poll.
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