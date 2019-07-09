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Censored by YT: Forbidden History (Please Re-Upload) - ROBERT SEPEHR
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241 views • July 09, 2019
Lecture by Barry Chamish, their covert influence on history, the Illuminati, and a connection to the Rothschilds, Antifa's financing, Globalist Marxist ideology, secular occult far-left religion. Robert Sepehr author, producer, independent anthropologist.
http://jahtruth.net/illumin.htm
http://jahtruth.net/mastplan.htm
The ONLY way to defeat the NWO:
http://jahtruth.net/plan.htm
thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Video re-uploaded permission: TY Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB5mK5PEgrM
http://jahtruth.net/illumin.htm
http://jahtruth.net/mastplan.htm
The ONLY way to defeat the NWO:
http://jahtruth.net/plan.htm
thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Video re-uploaded permission: TY Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB5mK5PEgrM
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