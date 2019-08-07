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7/08/19 #PEDOPAIN: TRUMP'S STORM! Epstein Arrest, Asylum 4 Tommy, H_lmseth #MOAB #WWG1WGA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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65 views • July 09, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 8, 2019
7/8: Today, the Epstein indictment was unsealed after his arrest in NJ upon his return from Paris on Saturday. Lolita Express, Bill Cl_nton, Mueller/CIA/FBI, the pedo swamp will fall. Meanwhile, Tommy Robinson appeals to Trump for political asylum before his sentencing on bogus contempt charges on Wednesday.

PLEASE ACT TO HELP TOMMY GET POLITICAL ASYLUM in the USA!

CALL the WHITE HOUSE, leave a message or comment for Trump & AG BARR:
Comments: 202-456-1111
Switchboard: 202-456-1414

Tweet to TRUMP: #SAVETOMMY
https://twitter.com/POTUS
or @realDonaldTrump

Contact the Ambassador to the UK ASAP:
https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
To phone Amb Johnson in the UK:
Phone: [44] (0)20 7499-9000

Please help Tommy raise money for his defense team:
https://www.SaveTommy.com

Please watch Tommy's request to POTUS for political Asylum:
https://www.tr.news/tommy-robinson-co...

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019...

HRC private visit to Paul Newman Foundation facility for "seriously ill" children in County Kildare, Ireland.
https://roscommonherald.ie/2019/06/26...

Remember the Clinton Global Initiative Charity scams in Ireland? See below
https://www.wnd.com/2015/10/drip-drip...

https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey...

FOX reports Epstein Arrest Press Conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvDoC...

Amazing Polly does a great synopsis of Epstein's Crime Cabal connections!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc-uy...

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/04/mas...

https://www.stripes.com/news/us/evacu...

https://www.foxla.com/news/local-news...

Please scroll down this article to "Primary Control Centers in The US"
http://theconspiracyzone.podcastpeopl...
CLNB has been reported by dozens of survivors and whistleblowers as a primary site for SRA, mind c_ntrol experiementation, slave camps and genetic eperiementation. In the early 80's, "earthquakes" in the region '82/'83, were said to be the detonations used in constructing the vast underground facility.

Please watch Sarah Westall's recent update on Timothy H_lmseth and the Federal Investigation into Polk County, MN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI9Fd...
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO SW's YT channel!!

Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!

To support YAFTV:

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv

To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)

YOU ARE FREE!!
Keywords
clintonmuellerepsteingettyca fires#moab #wwg1wgaasylum 4 tommyepstein arrestholmsethtrump's storm!
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