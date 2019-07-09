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Bill Clinton's office denies knowing Epstein's 'terrible cimes'
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1433 views • July 09, 2019
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse on his call to investigate past prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and the high-profile reactions on 'The Story.' #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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