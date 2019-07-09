© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swalwell becomes first Democrat to drop out of 2020 race
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 09, 2019
Rep. Swalwell drops out of the race after failing to gain traction in the crowded Democratic primary. Swalwell canceled an earlier 4th of July event, prompting questions over his candidacy. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.