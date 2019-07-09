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Crusade Prayer - Protect me from the one world religion
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39 views • July 09, 2019
To ensure that you remain strong, courageous, calm and at peace, as you take up the Cross of my Son on your shoulders, you must recite this Crusade Prayer. For many of you who find it difficult to accept that these things are to come, there will come a day when you will recite this, Crusade Prayer (158) three times a day.
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