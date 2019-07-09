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Black Talk Show Host Announces July Is White History Month
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17 views • July 09, 2019
Jesse Lee Peterson is on the front line of exposing issues affecting minority communities. Jesse joins Owen to discuss why he felt compelled to start a celebration of "White History Month" and why it's important to remember America's roots.
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