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Facing Death, British Journalist Asks Trump For Help
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303 views • July 08, 2019
Tommy Robinson faces being murdered in prison for the crime of reporting on pedophile rape gangs in the U.K. President Trump should offer him political asylum and take a stand for the freedom of the press around the world.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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