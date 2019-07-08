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Reptilian in the Light
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763 views • July 08, 2019
See the entire video here:
https://video.getwisdom.com/watch_video.php?v=H7HYYDBAKXGN
In this video, Karl and I go "off the reservation" and Karl channels a Reptilian who is currently in the Light. Here is a sample of 2 questions asked among the 9 that we asked in the session: What is the explanation and rationale for why the Reptilians are working against humanity? Is there any truth to the widely held notion that Reptilians inter-breed with humans?
https://video.getwisdom.com/watch_video.php?v=H7HYYDBAKXGN
In this video, Karl and I go "off the reservation" and Karl channels a Reptilian who is currently in the Light. Here is a sample of 2 questions asked among the 9 that we asked in the session: What is the explanation and rationale for why the Reptilians are working against humanity? Is there any truth to the widely held notion that Reptilians inter-breed with humans?
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