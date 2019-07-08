© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joy Villa: The left is very much the fascists they keep calling us
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • July 08, 2019
Singer Joy Villa and #WalkAway Campaign founder Brandon Straka on the new campaign urging voters to 'walk away' from Democratic Party.
Keywords
newsliberalspoliticsbusinessfox businessfox business networkindustriesmaria bartiromomornings with mariamedia advertisingelectionsliberal leftjoy villa#walkawaybrandon strakawalk awayconservatives in hollywoodhollywood conservativesjoy villa freedom fight for itjoy villa music videowalk away campaign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.