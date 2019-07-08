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2020 Dems will 'pander and appease' our enemies: Brad Blakeman
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1 view • July 08, 2019
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg out raises all other 2020 Democratic hopefuls in Q2 of 2019.
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trumpnewspoliticspresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channelmayor petedonald trumppersonality2020 democrats2020 election2020 presidential electiontrump 2020joe bidentrump re-electionpresidential electionmagaelectionspete buttigieg2020 democratic candidates2020 demskamala harrismike emanuelelection fundraising
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