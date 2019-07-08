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Iran breaks nuclear deal, Lieberman calls it 'predictable'
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6 views • July 08, 2019
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Ct., on mounting U.S. tensions with Iran, President Trump's upcoming meeting with the emir of Qatar and the state of the Democratic Party.
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