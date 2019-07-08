© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Voice w Rich Meyers - How US Congress and Judiciary Conspired To Overthrow The Constitutional Republic
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • July 08, 2019
From 2003-2008 9 attempts to change Constitutional definition of Natural Born Citizen, which determines Presidential eligibility. All failed. Days before Obama took Office in 2009, lawyers for Obama move to prohibit all access to Obama's past and 2 days from Inauguration Day, Obama had illegal PRIVATE meeting with 8 out of 9 member of SCOTUS. The result, all challenges to Obama's Residency dismissed.
https://www.infowars.com/chief-justice-john-roberts-meets-with-obama-in-private/
https://www.infowars.com/chief-justice-john-roberts-meets-with-obama-in-private/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.