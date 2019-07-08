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Gingrich: Ocasio-Cortez was 'viciously dishonest' about the border
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3 views • July 08, 2019
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on the mounting divide within the Democratic Party, the border crisis, U.S. tensions with Iran and President Trump's meeting with the emir of Qatar.
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irannewspoliticsbusinessfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomarketsmiddle eastmornings with mariacongressborder crisisborder securityus iran tension2020 democratsaocgingrichnewt gingrichocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezborder patrolelectionsnewt gingrich fox business
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