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The Lion of London Bridge
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282 views • July 08, 2019
Roy Larner is the Lion of London Bridge. When three Islamists started a terror attack on 3 June 2017, Roy was right there. Did he Run. Hide. Tell. As we are told to do? Did he hell?! He ran at the terrorist screaming in defiance whilst they slashed and stabbed him 8 times, allowing others to escape. And how did Bonkers Britain thank him? We put him on the anti-terror watchlist as a possible extremist and peddler of right-wing hate. Bonkers Britain. Mad as a box of frogs.
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