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Epstein's Arrest Sends Shockwaves From D.C. To L.A.
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298 views • July 08, 2019
Get protected today for your online browsing. Go to https://virtualshield.com/zublick! Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is arrested once again for pedophilia and child sex trafficking. Is he finally about to get justice? And will his arrest bring down the Clintons and many others who regularly visited Epstein’s pedo island? Will Robert Mueller pay a dear price for allowing Epstein to walk free a decade ago for these same crimes?
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