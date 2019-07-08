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Is ANYTHING what It Seems??
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17 views • July 08, 2019
Streamed live 8th July 2019
As the anniversary of 7/7 London Bombings passes, the Chief Constable of Met Police, Common Purpose Graduate Cressida Dick, lays a wreath to commemorate the victims. 2 weeks after the London Bombings, Cressida Dick, authorised the assassination of Jean-Charles de Menzies, who was allegedly mistaken for an associate of the four 7/7 patsies.
Paper produced by Prof. Rory Ridley-Dudd on events that transpired on 7/7/2005 : https://www.scribd.com/doc/20833633/W...
As the anniversary of 7/7 London Bombings passes, the Chief Constable of Met Police, Common Purpose Graduate Cressida Dick, lays a wreath to commemorate the victims. 2 weeks after the London Bombings, Cressida Dick, authorised the assassination of Jean-Charles de Menzies, who was allegedly mistaken for an associate of the four 7/7 patsies.
Paper produced by Prof. Rory Ridley-Dudd on events that transpired on 7/7/2005 : https://www.scribd.com/doc/20833633/W...
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