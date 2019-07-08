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100% PROOF MEDIA CONTROLLED BY BIG PHARMA
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77 views • July 08, 2019
LISTEN TO THE TESTIMONY OF 2 REPORTERS WHO WERE TOLD BY THEIR NEWS STATION TO START A SERIES ON INVESTIGATION. SO THEIR FIRST SHOW WAS GOING TO BE ABOUT INJECTIONS GIVEN TO COWS TO PRODUCE MORE MILK. I WILL LET THEM TELL THE REST. GREAT INFO.
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