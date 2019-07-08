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WHAT HAPPENS WHEN DEMS RUN YOUR STATE
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23 views • July 08, 2019
BREAKDOWN OF NEWS STORIES FROM DEMOCRATIC CONTROLLED STATES. JUST SEE HOW THEY REGULATE AND CHOKE LIFE OUT OF BUSINESS AND YOUR BANK ACCOUNT AND WASTE YOUR TAX DOLLARS.
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