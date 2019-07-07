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Is Eric Swalwell Actually Prepared to Fill the Prisons With 15M Americans?
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116 views • July 07, 2019
If Eric Swalwell is true to his word and actually plans on going through with criminalizing millions of Americans for legally owning semi-automatic firearms, then he'd better get a jump on building more prisons.
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