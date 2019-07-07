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DOJ still exploring options to add citizenship question to census: Report
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3 views • July 07, 2019
FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence and attorney Misty Marris on how the Department of Justice is still exploring options to add the Trump citizenship question to the 2020 census.
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