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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great Earthquake
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122 views • July 07, 2019
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great Earthquake
This video was originally produced and published in July, 2019 following the M7.1 earthquake (and many, many aftershocks) that struck in California. Doug speaks of a recent rise in global earthquake and volcanic activity and how that may culminate in the Great Earthquake as prophesied in Revelation 6 at the opening of the Sixth Seal. Doug then shares what he believes the Lord has led him to with regard to the Rev. 9:13 four Euphrates-based demons (more than likely fallen angels) leading a 200 million strong army to kill a third of humanity, and speculates on who he believes may make up that army – where they come from.
References:
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
http://www.aroodawakening.tv
http://www.anthonypatch.com
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
http://www.yowusa.com
http://www.dutchsinse.com
This video was originally produced and published in July, 2019 following the M7.1 earthquake (and many, many aftershocks) that struck in California. Doug speaks of a recent rise in global earthquake and volcanic activity and how that may culminate in the Great Earthquake as prophesied in Revelation 6 at the opening of the Sixth Seal. Doug then shares what he believes the Lord has led him to with regard to the Rev. 9:13 four Euphrates-based demons (more than likely fallen angels) leading a 200 million strong army to kill a third of humanity, and speculates on who he believes may make up that army – where they come from.
References:
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
http://www.aroodawakening.tv
http://www.anthonypatch.com
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
http://www.yowusa.com
http://www.dutchsinse.com
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