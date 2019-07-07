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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great Earthquake
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great Earthquake

This video was originally produced and published in July, 2019 following the M7.1 earthquake (and many, many aftershocks) that struck in California. Doug speaks of a recent rise in global earthquake and volcanic activity and how that may culminate in the Great Earthquake as prophesied in Revelation 6 at the opening of the Sixth Seal. Doug then shares what he believes the Lord has led him to with regard to the Rev. 9:13 four Euphrates-based demons (more than likely fallen angels) leading a 200 million strong army to kill a third of humanity, and speculates on who he believes may make up that army – where they come from.

References:

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

http://www.aroodawakening.tv

http://www.anthonypatch.com

http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

http://www.yowusa.com

http://www.dutchsinse.com
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblegodplanet xwormwoodjesusanthony patchisraeljared kushnerthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichristcern2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbpeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelation
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