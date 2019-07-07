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Ken Cuccinelli on planned ICE raids: This is what ICE is supposed to do
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10 views • July 07, 2019
Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, joins Dana Perino on 'Fox News Sunday.'
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