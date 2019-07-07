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Trump weighs pulling all US troops from Afghanistan
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10 views • July 07, 2019
As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues peace talks with the Taliban, he says the U.S. is not ready to withdraw troops at this time from Afghanistan; Lucas Tomlinson reports from the Pentagon.
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