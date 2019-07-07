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How to Make Green & Black Tea From Scratch
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125 views • July 07, 2019
Green and black tea come from the same leaf, but ever wondered why they taste so different?
Ten years ago, Xudu and Benyan quit their corporate jobs to live in the mountains of China’s Anhui Province. In their spare time, they pick leaves from the nearby forests to make their own tea.
In this video, they show us what makes green and black tea different—and how they make both from scratch.
Ten years ago, Xudu and Benyan quit their corporate jobs to live in the mountains of China’s Anhui Province. In their spare time, they pick leaves from the nearby forests to make their own tea.
In this video, they show us what makes green and black tea different—and how they make both from scratch.
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