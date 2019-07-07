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Adam Kokesh-Libertarian Pres Candidate contender-A local government solution agreeable to all sides
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6 views • July 07, 2019
Adam explains his platform for his Presidential run. It is brilliantly simple as the goal is to localize government so that everyone gets what they want. In the process, the Federal government is dissolved! This IS going to be an interesting campaign season.
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