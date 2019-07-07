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Understanding Morality (Part I)
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70 views • July 07, 2019
Leftists have very successfully subverted traditional Western moral standards. Today many younger people have little - if any - understanding of moral standards and why they are so essential to the safety, wellness and freedom bestowed upon those lucky enough to have been born into a Western society.
This first video on the subject introduces the subject by explaining one of the most subtle, not understood, immoral behaviors. Additional videos will dig deeper into this important subject.
This first video on the subject introduces the subject by explaining one of the most subtle, not understood, immoral behaviors. Additional videos will dig deeper into this important subject.
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