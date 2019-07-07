Beatle Paul McCartney Conspiracy: Tina Foster on The Edge w/ Daniel Ott

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Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements” and “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney.” She has researched the area of doubles and imposter-replacements since 2008. Tina has examined how they are used in psy-ops by counter-intelligence, military, and the entertainment industry.
Tina’s blog is Plastic Macca - Paul is Dead plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
July 6, 2019