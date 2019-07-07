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YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY ADMITTED ON THE NEWS IN THE 70'S ABOUT VACCINES
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4083 views • July 07, 2019
NEWS CLIPS FROM THE 70'S WERE THEY ADMITTED THAT VACCINES ARE KILLING ANIMALS IN STUDIES AND ARE NOT EFFECTIVE. AND THIS STILL IS GOING ON TODAY.
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