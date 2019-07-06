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America's Foundation is Great & Kaepernick is Ignorant
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105 views • July 06, 2019
America's Foundation is Great & Kaepernick is Ignorant
Over Independence Week Kaepernick launched an attack on several icons of American history while denigrating the foundation of America with his ignorance, arrogance, and malevolence. While having an educated conversation with Kaepernick may be impossible (although I am willing to give it a try if he is) I know you and I can bring rational truth to light.
Over Independence Week Kaepernick launched an attack on several icons of American history while denigrating the foundation of America with his ignorance, arrogance, and malevolence. While having an educated conversation with Kaepernick may be impossible (although I am willing to give it a try if he is) I know you and I can bring rational truth to light.
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