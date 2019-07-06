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VISIT TO MONTICELLO
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55 views • July 06, 2019
I misspoke when I said Clinton election in 1990. It was, of course, 1992. It just SEEMED like 10 years!
This is a remix of my 2014 video. I urge you to read ROGER SHERMAN'S prophetic words at the end as you contemplate that the city of Charlottesville (just down the hill from Mr. Jefferson's home) has just renamed the former birthday celebration of their most historically significant and famous citizen to something more "Politically Correct."
Mr. Jefferson must be spinning in his grave.
This is a remix of my 2014 video. I urge you to read ROGER SHERMAN'S prophetic words at the end as you contemplate that the city of Charlottesville (just down the hill from Mr. Jefferson's home) has just renamed the former birthday celebration of their most historically significant and famous citizen to something more "Politically Correct."
Mr. Jefferson must be spinning in his grave.
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