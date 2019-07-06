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Rare Campers Slide Show #1
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43 views • July 06, 2019
If you like being outdoors and having a way to travel and spend extended time in natural surroundings, you'll need transportation and a secure place to prepare meals, sleep at night..and get in out of the rain. Whether you just like visiting state parks, beaches, national forests, green-ways and bicycling + hiking trails, or....perhaps you've decided to make RV-ing a full-time way of life...you'll likely enjoy peoples' ingenuity to create "rolling homes" over the decades.
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