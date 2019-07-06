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Trump praises military: 'The future belongs to us'
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7 views • July 06, 2019
President Donald Trump celebrated America as "the most exceptional nation in the history of the world" in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy, cheering crowd of spectators. He spoke on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday.
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