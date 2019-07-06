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President Trump Stays Mostly On-Script And Off Politics At Fourth Of July 'Salute To America' | TIME
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1 view • July 06, 2019
President Donald Trump celebrated “the greatest political journey in human history” Thursday in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy, cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.
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