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Trump mulls census after lauding his 4th fete
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2 views • July 06, 2019
Donald Trump is considering an executive order to try to force inclusion of a citizenship question as part of the 2020 Census. The president is also crowing about the July 4th celebrations in Washington that featured him front and center.
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