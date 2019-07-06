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Iran threatens retaliation after UK seize Iranian oil tanker
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12 views • July 06, 2019
On Friday, Iran threatened to seize a British ship after Royal Marines captured an Iranian supertanker. Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and William Ruger, vice president for research and policy at Charles Koch Institute, react to the threat and the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
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