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External Hard Drive Number 1 Overview Video
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24 views • July 06, 2019
This is a screen video capture of my most recent complete filled external hard drive. It covers most of 2018. I have 7 other drives going back about 10 years that I will be doing the same screen capture overview with. I have over 35TB within my Digital Library covering books to tv shows.
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