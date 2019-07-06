© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump on UFOs: I'm not a believer but anything's possible
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • July 06, 2019
Trump tells Tucker Carlson that he has not heard of the U.S. government possessing wreckage from a UFO, but that he has an 'open mind'; reaction and analysis from journalist Nick Pope, who once investigated UFO sightings for the British Ministry of Defense.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.