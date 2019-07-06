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New report claims to have uncovered conflicts of interest inside Robert Mueller's Russia investigati
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2 views • July 06, 2019
The Real Clear Politics report claims Mueller's team relied on a 'private contractor for the Democratic National Committee'; reaction from Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, and former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale.
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