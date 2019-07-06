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Reluctant witnesses in FISA abuse probe agree to talk, delaying IG report
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8 views • July 06, 2019
An eleventh hour witness causes a delay in the DOJ inspector general's probe into alleged government surveillance abuse; analysis from John Yoo, former deputy assistant attorney general.
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