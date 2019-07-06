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Jeju Island Bicycle Tour 2
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19 views • July 06, 2019
This is 2nd day of Jeju Island bicycle tour. South side of the island has wide open beaches, and wonderful rock formations. Also there are some water falls, caves, Museum, etc. Insung's real wheel broke, so we had to stop by a bicycle repair shop. At night, we checked out Jeju city downtown.
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