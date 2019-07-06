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President Trump Rejuvenates American Spirit With Epic Fourth Of July Celebration - War Room Full Show
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54 views • July 06, 2019
A breaking exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson is featured on today's War Room as Alex Jones joins the breakdown of free speech being dead in the United Kingdom and how the beast is awakening. Also, a Los Angeles artist is going viral for her pro-life art and Tommy Sotomayor joins to discuss his new documentary "A Fatherless America" and how Democrat policies have destroyed the family.
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