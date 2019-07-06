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Conservative Artist Goes Viral With Anti-Abortion Painting
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35 views • July 06, 2019
Camellia Steele is an LA based artist that has now gone viral with her depiction of a woman holding her dead baby after an abortion. She joins Owen to expose the radical left's love affair with death.
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