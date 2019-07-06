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7/05/19 #2ndAmRev! TR(i)UMPhant! DC July 4th Defies Glob_list NWO! #41020 #WWG1WGA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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55 views • July 06, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 5, 2019
7/5: Yesterday, Independence Day, America and the world witnessed President Trump announce to the NWO that the USA is Sovereign and always will be. It behooves all Americans to be The People, the change, the instruments of Freedom, as put forth by the Founders in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution!

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org

President Trump's complete remarks at July 4th Tribute to USA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH-iC...

https://www.thefreedictionary.com/tri...

Citizens Investigative Report, Katie G, does an excellent report on Q's announcement of God & Country arriving July 4th. The Patriot's Fight Board link is in her description:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVSkK...
PLEASE SUB TO CITIZEN'S INVESTIGATIVE REPORT!

https://realamericanpundit.com/2019/0...

Please watch President Trump's Tucker Carlson interview from Monday, very revealing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUnOY...

Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv

To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)

YOU ARE FREE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy