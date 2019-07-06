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Catholic Insider: The Vatican Is Now Run By Satan
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604 views • July 06, 2019
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live in studio to reveal the dark forces behind the scenes in Rome who have taken over the Vatican from within and now use their power to persecute true believers of Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
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